-$0.41 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.48). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Separately, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE:RLMD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. 84,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,724. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

