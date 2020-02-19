0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $188.70 million and approximately $27.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, GOPAX, BitMart, Poloniex, Binance, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Crex24, BitBay, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Upbit, Zebpay, AirSwap, WazirX, Kucoin, Hotbit, DDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX, Tokenomy, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Coinone, DigiFinex, Liqui, FCoin, Iquant, Fatbtc, Mercatox, ABCC, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Independent Reserve, Koinex and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

