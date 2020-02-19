0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $1.30 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

