0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $235,171.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.59 million and $235,171.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00492815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.00 or 0.06738459 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027420 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010352 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

