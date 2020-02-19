10,756 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Bought by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.1% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRC opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

