146,799 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,210,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 29.1% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $264.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.71. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

