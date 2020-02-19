176,303 Shares in NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 176,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 414,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 410,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NK Lukoil PAO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,771. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NK Lukoil PAO has a fifty-two week low of $74.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUKOY shares. ValuEngine cut NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. VTB Capital cut NK Lukoil PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NK Lukoil PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NK Lukoil PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.