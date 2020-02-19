$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 114,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

