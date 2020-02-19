21,099 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. 510,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.