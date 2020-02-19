$29.79 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $29.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $30.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $126.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.95 million to $129.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.17 million, with estimates ranging from $131.64 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $393.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.