442,845 Shares in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 442,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Talend at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of -0.09. Talend SA has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 187.15% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLND shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

