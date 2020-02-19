503,094 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 503,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $824,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,674,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,023,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 6,982,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

