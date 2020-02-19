$543.95 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $543.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $588.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

COOP stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

