$65.48 Million in Sales Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to announce sales of $65.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.08 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Chaparral Energy posted sales of $61.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year sales of $236.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $241.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.47 million, with estimates ranging from $244.01 million to $289.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chaparral Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHAP shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Chaparral Energy stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.41. Chaparral Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHAP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

