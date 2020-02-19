817,002 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 817,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

