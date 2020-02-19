Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Mary K. Moreland Sells 1,019 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 53,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 537,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 58,304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

