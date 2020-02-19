AC3 (AC3) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $245,504.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, AC3 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

