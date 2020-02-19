ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,611. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $946.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.