AceD Price Reaches $0.0076 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $81,199.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,629,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,621,888 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

