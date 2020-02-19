ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of ACIW opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.33. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $39.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

