Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 124,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,647. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

