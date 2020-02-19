ADAMANT Messenger Reaches Market Capitalization of $753,311.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $753,311.00 and $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043176 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,736,537 coins and its circulating supply is 83,594,527 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

