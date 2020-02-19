AdEx Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 7% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $489,762.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.10 or 0.02983806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00146408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Huobi, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.