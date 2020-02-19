Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.94.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3,142.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,320,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,042 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,215 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 172.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,922,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,808 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,581 shares in the last quarter.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.