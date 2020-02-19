Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Hits Market Capitalization of $65,661.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $65,661.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,352,570 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

