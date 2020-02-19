Aegis Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Aegis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. Yelp has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,892,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 966.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 791,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

