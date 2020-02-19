Aeternity Achieves Market Cap of $64.98 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002114 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Kyber Network, BigONE and Tokenomy. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $64.98 million and $13.19 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 347,590,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,769,586 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, FCoin, Gate.io, BitMart, LATOKEN, HitBTC, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bithumb, Crex24, IDAX, CoinBene, Liqui, OOOBTC, Zebpay, Koinex, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, HADAX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

