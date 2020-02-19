Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $52.50 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Aion has a market capitalization of $52.50 million and $7.49 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Koinex and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, Binance, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

