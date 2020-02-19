Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. ValuEngine cut Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

