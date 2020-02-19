Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,064,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,498,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aircastle by 1,047.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 695,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aircastle by 913.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aircastle by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 535,907 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. 8,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Aircastle will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

