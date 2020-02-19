Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe Sells 8,389 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. 1,269,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 881,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,164,000 after buying an additional 203,086 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 76,688 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 185,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

