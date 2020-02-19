Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.10% from the stock’s previous close.

AKBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

