Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to post sales of $174.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $176.40 million. Akorn reported sales of $153.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year sales of $695.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.60 million to $696.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $707.37 million, with estimates ranging from $678.40 million to $743.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akorn.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKRX. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Akorn has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akorn by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,997,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Akorn by 117.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akorn by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,570,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

