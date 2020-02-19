Akroma Price Tops $0.0004 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Akroma has a total market cap of $7,505.00 and $3.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.87 or 0.02773497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

