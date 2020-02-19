Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,004 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,121 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

