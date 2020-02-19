Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $197.41 million and $78.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003630 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.02986068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 3,096,637,843 coins and its circulating supply is 565,366,000 coins. Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

