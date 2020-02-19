Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Allegiant Travel worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

