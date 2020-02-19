Alpha Token Hits One Day Volume of $765.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer, CoinLim and Token Store. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded 78.1% lower against the dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $693,479.00 and $765.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.02986068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

