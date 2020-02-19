Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alphabet by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,519.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,531.63. The company has a market cap of $1,045.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,302.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

