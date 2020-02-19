Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Golub Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Golub Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Golub Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,519.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,043.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,448.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,302.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

