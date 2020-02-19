Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,523.68. 720,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The company has a market capitalization of $1,050.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,302.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.