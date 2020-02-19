Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,519.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,448.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,302.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,043.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

