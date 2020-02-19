Amc Networks (AMCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amc Networks stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

