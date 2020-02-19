AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of AMERCO worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AMERCO by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,240. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $333.41 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.70.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

