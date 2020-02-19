Ameren (AEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEE stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $87.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.75%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

