American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $987.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.35.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

