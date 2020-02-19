AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. 43,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

