AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

ABC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,357. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

