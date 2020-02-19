Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.08. 76,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,074. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

