Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

